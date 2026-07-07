Match details Derbyshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

List a

DER
DER
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Boland Scott, Borthwick Scott, Bowman Robbie, Burnham Jack, Bushnell Jonathan James, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Coughlin Paul, Dwarshuis Ben, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Gibson Oliver James, Glover Brandon, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Leede Bas de, Lees Alex, Lewis Jon, Mackintosh Tom, McAlindon Stanley James C, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Parnell Wayne, Patel Ajaz, Potts Matty, Pretorius Migael, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Luke Stephen, Robinson Oliver, Siddle Peter, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Toole Raymond, Wagner Neil, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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