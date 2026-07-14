Match details Durham vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

DUR
DUR
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Boland Scott, Borthwick Scott, Bowman Robbie, Burnham Jack, Bushnell Jonathan James, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Coughlin Paul, Dwarshuis Ben, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Gibson Oliver James, Glover Brandon, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Leede Bas de, Lees Alex, Lewis Jon, Mackintosh Tom, McAlindon Stanley James C, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Parnell Wayne, Patel Ajaz, Potts Matty, Pretorius Migael, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Luke Stephen, Robinson Oliver, Siddle Peter, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Toole Raymond, Wagner Neil, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Davies Jack, Du Plooy Leus, Feldman JJ, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Harris Max Benjamin, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Little Joshua, Maharaj Keshav, Malan Pieter, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Walallawita Thilan N, White Robbie, Williamson Kane, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet