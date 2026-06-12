Match details Durham vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

DUR
DUR

(96 ov.) 302/7

DER
DER

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Rhodes Will, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Parkinson Callum, Olivier Duanne, Gibson Oliver James
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersCame Harry, Reece Luis, Montgomery Matthew, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Guest Brooke, Andersson Martin, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Bashir Shoaib, Abbas Mohammad
BenchBin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Venue Guide

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