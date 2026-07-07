Match details Yorkshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Brook Harry, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Shafique Abdullah, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Thompson Jordan, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Boland Scott, Borthwick Scott, Bowman Robbie, Burnham Jack, Bushnell Jonathan James, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Coughlin Paul, Dwarshuis Ben, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Gibson Oliver James, Glover Brandon, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Leede Bas de, Lees Alex, Lewis Jon, Mackintosh Tom, McAlindon Stanley James C, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Parnell Wayne, Patel Ajaz, Potts Matty, Pretorius Migael, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Luke Stephen, Robinson Oliver, Siddle Peter, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Toole Raymond, Wagner Neil, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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