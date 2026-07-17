Match details Durham vs Essex List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

DUR
DUR
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Boland Scott, Borthwick Scott, Bowman Robbie, Burnham Jack, Bushnell Jonathan James, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Coughlin Paul, Dwarshuis Ben, Foulkes Zak, Gay Emilio, Gibson Oliver James, Glover Brandon, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Leede Bas de, Lees Alex, Lewis Jon, Mackintosh Tom, McAlindon Stanley James C, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Parnell Wayne, Patel Ajaz, Potts Matty, Pretorius Migael, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Luke Stephen, Robinson Oliver, Siddle Peter, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Toole Raymond, Wagner Neil, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Bosch Eathan, Bracewell Doug, Browne Nick, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Foster Matthew, Gladwell Daniel John, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, McKenna Ronnie, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Richards Jamal, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet