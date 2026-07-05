Traveen Sashenka Mathews

Traveen Sashenka Mathews

bowler

Full name:Traveen Sashenka Mathews
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches2
Innings2
Overs7.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs66
Wickets1
Avg66
SR42
Eco9.42
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches2
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs4
Balls Faced5
Avg4
SR80
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest4
Hundreds0

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