Traveen Sashenka Mathews
bowler
|Full name:
|Traveen Sashenka Mathews
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Overs
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|66
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|66
|SR
|42
|Eco
|9.42
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|4
|Balls Faced
|5
|Avg
|4
|SR
|80
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|4
|Hundreds
|0