Yorkshire vs Durham One-Day Cup Match Prediction
YOR
46%
Chance of Winning
DUR
54%
Parimatch
List a
Clifton Park Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham.
- William Luxton, from Yorkshire, has scored 331 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.75.
- Will Rhodes, from Durham, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.71.
Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning
Durham will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a dominant run in this tournament, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 201 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 107.48, and James Minto, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.75. On the other hand, Yorkshire is eager to secure another win in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be eager to win the next game and extend its winning streak. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 331 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.75, and Ben Coad, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.87.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 46%
- Durham Chances of Winning: 54%
Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire has received a strong start to this tournament, even after a loss. The team suffered with a loss in its first game but managed to win three consecutive matches. As they aim to secure their fourth win, the match against Durham brings a chance. Their record over them has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 130 runs in 4 innings at an average of 65, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 170 runs in 4 innings at an average of 56.66. Benjamin Cliff has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.28.
On the other hand, Durham has been one of the top performing teams this season. The team has managed to secure wins in all the three games it has played this season. As they eye to secure another win, the team's winning momentum will be playing a key role in the game against Yorkshire. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 181 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 103.42, and Alex Lees, who has scored 151 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.33. Will Rhodes has been able to take 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.71.
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Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
The match between Yorkshire and Durham will be played at Clifton Park Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has not hosted any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced ODI surface. Pacers will be able to get some movement early in the game, as the spinners will get into the game as the match progresses and ball starts to wear. Overall this pitch is known to favour the batsmen. Thus, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Yorkshire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Yorkshire and Durham Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Bennison Will
no information yet
Gay Emilio
batsman
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Hill George
all rounder
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Bess Dom
bowler
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Coad Ben
bowler
Drissell George
bowler
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Robinson Luke Stephen
bowler
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team has managed to secure three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its form. They have players such as Finlay Bean, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.50, and Jack White, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.75.
Durham Team Form
Durham has also shown a similar form as compared to Yorkshire. The team has been able to secure three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to secure another win in the next game. They have players such as Luke Robinson, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.33, and Kasey Aldridge, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 101.
Yorkshire vs Durham Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
DurhamDUR
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|8
|WDWWW
YorkshireYOR
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|LDDWW
Yorkshire vs Durham
List a
Clifton Park Ground, null
Yorkshire
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Durham
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters
William Luxton is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to score 331 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.75.
Will Rhodes is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has been able to score 201 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 107.48.
Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Benjamin Cliff is among the leading wicket-takers for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.28.
Will Rhodes is also leading the wicket-taking charts for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.71.
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