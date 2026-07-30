Yorkshire vs Durham One-Day Cup Match Prediction YOR 46 % Chance of Winning DUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group B of the One-Day Cup is set to have yet another thrilling match, as it will be Yorkshire going against Durham in the next game. This match will be played on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at Clifton Park Ground. Yorkshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Worcestershire by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Glamorgan by 3 wickets. Which team will be able to get its fourth win?

Who will win? Yorkshire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham.

William Luxton, from Yorkshire, has scored 331 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.75.

Will Rhodes, from Durham, has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.71.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a dominant run in this tournament, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 201 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 107.48, and James Minto, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 41.75. On the other hand, Yorkshire is eager to secure another win in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be eager to win the next game and extend its winning streak. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 331 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.75, and Ben Coad, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.87.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Durham Chances of Winning: 54%

Yorkshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has received a strong start to this tournament, even after a loss. The team suffered with a loss in its first game but managed to win three consecutive matches. As they aim to secure their fourth win, the match against Durham brings a chance. Their record over them has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 130 runs in 4 innings at an average of 65, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 170 runs in 4 innings at an average of 56.66. Benjamin Cliff has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.28.

On the other hand, Durham has been one of the top performing teams this season. The team has managed to secure wins in all the three games it has played this season. As they eye to secure another win, the team's winning momentum will be playing a key role in the game against Yorkshire. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 181 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 103.42, and Alex Lees, who has scored 151 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.33. Will Rhodes has been able to take 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.71.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Durham will be played at Clifton Park Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has not hosted any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced ODI surface. Pacers will be able to get some movement early in the game, as the spinners will get into the game as the match progresses and ball starts to wear. Overall this pitch is known to favour the batsmen. Thus, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 52% Humidity 11° - 21° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 52% Humidity 11° - 21° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team has managed to secure three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its form. They have players such as Finlay Bean, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.50, and Jack White, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.75.

Durham Team Form

Durham has also shown a similar form as compared to Yorkshire. The team has been able to secure three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to secure another win in the next game. They have players such as Luke Robinson, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.33, and Kasey Aldridge, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 101.

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Yorkshire vs Durham Top Batters

William Luxton is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to score 331 runs in 4 innings at an average of 82.75.

Will Rhodes is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has been able to score 201 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 107.48.

Yorkshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff is among the leading wicket-takers for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.28.

Will Rhodes is also leading the wicket-taking charts for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.71.