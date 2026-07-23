Durham vs Sussex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction DUR 55 % Chance of Winning SUS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the One-Day Cup has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature Durham going against Sussex. This match will be played on 24 July at 6:00 PM IST at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Derbyshire by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after losing their previous match against Glamorgan by just 12 runs. Can Sussex cause an upset in this game or will Durham conquer them once again?

Who will win? Durham Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham and Sussex have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ben Stokes, from Durham, scored 108 runs off 123 balls in the previous game.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, from Sussex, was able to take 5 wickets at an average of 12.40.

Durham vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the upcoming match against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have players such as Ben Stokes, who scored 108 runs off 123 balls, and Luke Robinson, who took 3 wickets at an average of 14.66 in the last game. On the other hand, Sussex will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who took 5 wickets at an average of 12.40, and Jack Carson, who scored 81 runs off 72 balls in the previous match.

Durham Chances of Winning: 55%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 45%

Durham vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has received a positive start to the new season of One-Day Cup. And the team will now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match against Sussex. Durham has already won two out of its last three games against them, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Will Rhodes, who scored 45 runs off 60 balls, and Colin Ackermann, who scored 28 runs off 28 balls. Shafiquallah Ghafari was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 25.50.

On the other hand, Sussex has unfortunately started the new campaign with a loss. The team came way too close to grab a win against Glamorgan but fell short by a small margin. Now the upcoming match against Durham will be bringing some challenges for them, as they don't have a good record over them in recent games. Still, they have batsmen such as Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who scored 63 runs off 70 balls, and Tom Price, who scored 55 runs off 58 balls. Toby Munt was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 21.

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Durham vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Sussex will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which gives the home-ground advantage to Durham. This venue has already hosted 28 ODIs, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 15 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 240, but it falls to 192 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Sussex will be played without any weather interruptions.

Cloudy 58% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 58% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham regained its winning momentum as soon as the new season started. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as George Drissell, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.25, and Ollie Robinson, who scored 23 runs off 17 balls.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to perform well in this format of the game. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain the winning momentum. They have players such as Dominic Goodman, who took a wicket at an economy of 5, and Toby Munt, who scored 26 runs off 26 balls.

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Durham vs Sussex Top Batters

Ben Stokes will be a key batsman for Durham in the next game. He was able to score 108 runs off 123 balls for the team in the previous match with 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Jack Carson will be a key batsman for Sussex in the next game. He was able to score 81 runs off 72 balls in the previous match with 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Durham vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Luke Robinson will be a key bowler for Durham in the upcoming match. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the previous match at an average of 14.66.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex this season. He was able to take 5 wickets for the team in the previous game at an average of 12.40.