Facts: With 204 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.

With 125 runs, Dan Lawrence is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants continued their excellent form in the last game as they dominated the game against Sharjah Warriorz. Sharjah Warriorz batted first and scored 157 runs, Gulf Giants managed to chase the target and won the game with six wickets to spare. Gulf Giants have won three of the four matches and are second on the table.

Desert Vipers have once again been sensational in the group stages this term. They topped the table last season and so far this season they have managed four wins in four games and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat MI Emirates. As per our calculations, Gulf Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 55%

Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 45%

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025

Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the four matches he has scored 26 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign and has struggled for consistency thus far as he has scored 89 runs in four matches. In the last game against the Gulf Giants he scored 44 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers Player List

Team Form

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have been solid this season as they have managed three wins in four games and are currently second on the table.

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have four wins in four games and are at the top of the table.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Desert Vipers have dominated this fixture in the past against Gulf Giants 5-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Head to Head:

Gulf Giants: 00

Desert Vipers: 05

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Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been incredible this season. He has scored three half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Dan Lawrence did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 125 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai did not have a great game in the last outing as he was expensive. He has been solid this season as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has once again dominated so far in this campaign, even though he struggled to make an impact in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.