Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction
GULF
55%
Chance of Winning
DEV
45%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 204 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.
- With 125 runs, Dan Lawrence is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
Gulf Giants continued their excellent form in the last game as they dominated the game against Sharjah Warriorz. Sharjah Warriorz batted first and scored 157 runs, Gulf Giants managed to chase the target and won the game with six wickets to spare. Gulf Giants have won three of the four matches and are second on the table.
Desert Vipers have once again been sensational in the group stages this term. They topped the table last season and so far this season they have managed four wins in four games and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat MI Emirates. As per our calculations, Gulf Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 55%
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 45%
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025
Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the four matches he has scored 26 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign and has struggled for consistency thus far as he has scored 89 runs in four matches. In the last game against the Gulf Giants he scored 44 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Bruce Tom
batsman
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Holden Max
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Mayers Kyle
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Khan Asif
batsman
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Adair Mark
bowler
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler
Khan Aayan
all rounder
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Zaman Fakhar
batsman
Thushara Nuwan
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Zuhaib Zubair
all rounder
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Pahal Sanjay
all rounder
Razzaq Haider
all rounder
Khan Matiullah
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Baraki Faisal Khan
batsman
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Shah Naseem
bowler
Dickson Sean
batsman
Dawoodzai Faridoon
bowler
Shamsi Tabraiz
bowler
Ahmad Qais
bowler
Team Form
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants have been solid this season as they have managed three wins in four games and are currently second on the table.
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have four wins in four games and are at the top of the table.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
Desert Vipers have dominated this fixture in the past against Gulf Giants 5-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.
Head to Head:
Gulf Giants: 00
Desert Vipers: 05
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Gulf Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been incredible this season. He has scored three half centuries in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Dan Lawrence did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 125 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
Azmatullah Omarzai did not have a great game in the last outing as he was expensive. He has been solid this season as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has once again dominated so far in this campaign, even though he struggled to make an impact in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gulf Giants
- Gulf Giants to win - 1.83 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to win - 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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