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Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Match Prediction

ROY

45%

Chance of Winning

IND

55%

Parimatch

2.36
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

The second clash of the Legends League Cricket will feature Royal Riders Punjab going against India Tigers. This match will take place on 12 March at 7:30 PM IST, at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Royal Riders Punjab will be making their debut in the Legends League Cricket. Along with that, India Tigers is also a new team in the tournament, as both are set to face each other. It will be intense for the fans to see which one of these two new teams starts off with a win.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers will be facing each other for the first time in Legends League Cricket.
  • Chris Gayle, from India Tigers, has been a T20 stalwart, scoring 14562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22.
  • Anureet Singh, from Royal Riders Punjab, has taken 64 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 29.89.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Chances of Winning

Royal Riders Punjab will be making their debut in the Legends League Cricket and will be eager to start off the campaign with a win. The team has players such as Cheteshwar Pujara, who has scored 1556 runs in 63 innings at an average of 29.35, and Anureet Singh, who has taken 64 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 29.89. On the other hand, India Tigers will also be making their debut in the Legends League Cricket, eager to start off the campaign with a win. Having strong players in their line-up, they have a higher chance of winning. The team will be heading to the game with stars such as Chris Gayle, who has scored 14562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22, and Abhimanyu Mithun, who has taken 69 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 28.72.

  • Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 45%
  • India Tigers Chances of Winning: 55%

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Riders Punjab have an experienced side that backs them in the upcoming match against India Tigers. The team has a strong batting line-up with the help of players such as Thisara Perera, who has scored 4873 runs in 318 innings at an average of 21.09, and Trevon Griffith, who has scored 289 runs in 18 innings at an average of 17. Even with the ball, the team will rely on the performances of Rishi Dhawan, who has taken 118 wickets in 125 innings at an average of 26.44.

On the other hand, India Tigers will also be playing their first game in the Legends League Cricket. Their team has more experienced players, which could help them to start off the campaign with a win. In its batting line-up, the team has players such as Robin Uthappa, who has scored 7272 runs in 282 innings at an average of 28.18, and Tilakaratne Dilshan, who has scored 5193 runs in 217 innings at an average of 27.04. With the ball, the team also has Thilan Thushara, who has taken 71 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 19.29.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers will be taking place at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This venue has not hosted any international or domestic match before, with the Legends League Cricket being the first tournament hosted here. The previous match played here was won by the team batting first, as India Captains won the game by 23 runs.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. Still, there is an approximately 10% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Clear
No Rain
Hot
Unknown
Clear
No Rain
Hot
Unknown

Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers Player List

Playing

ROY
ROY
IND
IND
First TeamSecond Team
Shahzad Mohammad

wicket keeper

Mustard Phil

wicket keeper

Shinwari Samiullah

no information yet

Patel Samit

all rounder

Dhawan Rishi

all rounder

Paunikar Amit

wicket keeper

Perera Thisara

all rounder

Mendis Jeevan

all rounder

Ahmed Farman

all rounder

Perera Angelo

all rounder

Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab will be playing their first match in the Legends League Cricket, marking their debut in the tournament.

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers will also be playing their first match in the Legends League Cricket, marking their debut in the tournament.

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers

T20i

Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Royal Riders Punjab

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.36
Icon

India Tigers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.59

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara brings a lot of experience with the bat to the team of Royal Riders Punjab. In 63 innings, he has managed to score 1556 runs at an average of 29.35, with a century and 9 half-centuries.

Chris Gayle, one of the finest T20 batsmen, will be playing for India Tigers in the tournament. He has scored a massive total of 14562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22.

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Top Bowlers

Anureet Singh will be among the key bowlers for Royal Riders Punjab in the next game. He has secured 64 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 29.89 and an economy of 8.20.

Abhimanyu Mithun, on the other hand, will remain among the key bowlers for India Tigers. As one of the primary bowlers, he has managed to take 69 wickets in 74 T20s at an average of 28.72.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:India Tigers are heading into their first match in the Legends League Cricket with a stronger team, which makes them the favourites to win. They will be bringing in players such as Ambati Rayudu, who has scored 6176 runs in 279 innings at an average of 26.05, and Shahbaz Nadeem, who has taken 125 wickets in 148 innings at an average of 28.43. On the other hand, Royal Riders Punjab will also be eager to start off the campaign with an impressive win. They also have some key performers in their line-up, such as Asghar Afghan, who has scored 2751 runs in 114 innings at an average of 27.51, and Aftab Alam, who has taken 80 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 23.66.
Compare Odds:Royal Riders Punjab to Win - 2.36
India Tigers to Win - 1.59
Best Bet
5★★★★★
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