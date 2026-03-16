Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Match Prediction ROY 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second clash of the Legends League Cricket will feature Royal Riders Punjab going against India Tigers. This match will take place on 12 March at 7:30 PM IST, at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Royal Riders Punjab will be making their debut in the Legends League Cricket. Along with that, India Tigers is also a new team in the tournament, as both are set to face each other. It will be intense for the fans to see which one of these two new teams starts off with a win.

Who will win? Royal Riders Punjab India Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers will be facing each other for the first time in Legends League Cricket.

Chris Gayle, from India Tigers, has been a T20 stalwart, scoring 14562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22.

Anureet Singh, from Royal Riders Punjab, has taken 64 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 29.89.

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Chances of Winning

Royal Riders Punjab will be making their debut in the Legends League Cricket and will be eager to start off the campaign with a win. The team has players such as Cheteshwar Pujara, who has scored 1556 runs in 63 innings at an average of 29.35, and Anureet Singh, who has taken 64 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 29.89. On the other hand, India Tigers will also be making their debut in the Legends League Cricket, eager to start off the campaign with a win. Having strong players in their line-up, they have a higher chance of winning. The team will be heading to the game with stars such as Chris Gayle, who has scored 14562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22, and Abhimanyu Mithun, who has taken 69 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 28.72.

Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 45%

India Tigers Chances of Winning: 55%

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Riders Punjab have an experienced side that backs them in the upcoming match against India Tigers. The team has a strong batting line-up with the help of players such as Thisara Perera, who has scored 4873 runs in 318 innings at an average of 21.09, and Trevon Griffith, who has scored 289 runs in 18 innings at an average of 17. Even with the ball, the team will rely on the performances of Rishi Dhawan, who has taken 118 wickets in 125 innings at an average of 26.44.

On the other hand, India Tigers will also be playing their first game in the Legends League Cricket. Their team has more experienced players, which could help them to start off the campaign with a win. In its batting line-up, the team has players such as Robin Uthappa, who has scored 7272 runs in 282 innings at an average of 28.18, and Tilakaratne Dilshan, who has scored 5193 runs in 217 innings at an average of 27.04. With the ball, the team also has Thilan Thushara, who has taken 71 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 19.29.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers will be taking place at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This venue has not hosted any international or domestic match before, with the Legends League Cricket being the first tournament hosted here. The previous match played here was won by the team batting first, as India Captains won the game by 23 runs.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. Still, there is an approximately 10% chance of precipitation on the match day.

Clear No Rain Hot Unknown

Clear No Rain Hot Unknown

Royal Riders Punjab and India Tigers Player List

Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab will be playing their first match in the Legends League Cricket, marking their debut in the tournament.

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers will also be playing their first match in the Legends League Cricket, marking their debut in the tournament.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara brings a lot of experience with the bat to the team of Royal Riders Punjab. In 63 innings, he has managed to score 1556 runs at an average of 29.35, with a century and 9 half-centuries.

Chris Gayle, one of the finest T20 batsmen, will be playing for India Tigers in the tournament. He has scored a massive total of 14562 runs in 455 innings at an average of 36.22.

Royal Riders Punjab vs India Tigers Top Bowlers

Anureet Singh will be among the key bowlers for Royal Riders Punjab in the next game. He has secured 64 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 29.89 and an economy of 8.20.

Abhimanyu Mithun, on the other hand, will remain among the key bowlers for India Tigers. As one of the primary bowlers, he has managed to take 69 wickets in 74 T20s at an average of 28.72.