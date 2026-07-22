Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Match Prediction LAN 47 % Chance of Winning NOT 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast gets more exciting with the upcoming match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 25 May at 8:30 PM IST at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Surrey by 59 runs. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game also after losing their previous one against Yorkshire by 7 wickets. Which one of these two teams would end up getting their first win of the season?

Who will win? Lancashire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Nottinghamshire.

Paul Coughlin, from Lancashire, was able to score 37 runs off 24 runs.

Dillon Pennington, from Nottinghamshire, took 2 wickets at an average of 23 and an economy of 11.50.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will be entering the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. Their recent form has been better, which could help the team to grab its first win in the next game. They have players such as Dillon Pennington, who took 2 wickets at an average of 23, and Benny Howell, who scored 30 runs off 13 balls. On the other hand, Lancashire will aim to turn the tables and grab a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against Nottinghamshire in the recent games. They have players such as Paul Coughlin, who scored 37 runs off 24 balls, and James Anderson, who took a wicket at an economy of 7.66.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 47%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire unfortunately started the tournament with a loss. Still, the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire could help the team to regain its winning momentum, as they have shown strong performances over them in the recent head-to-head encounters. The only challenge will be their recent form, which has prevented them from grabbing wins lately. They have batters such as Chris Green, who scored 35 runs off 25 balls, and Michael Jones, who scored 16 runs off 13 balls. Jack Blatherwick was able to take a wicket at an economy of 10.66.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire also did not have a good start to the new season. But the next game against Lancashire brings down an opportunity for the team to regain its winning momentum. Their form has been better than Lancashire in the shortest format lately, which could help them to win. They have key batters such as Ben Duckett, who scored 29 runs off 18 balls, and Tom Moores, who scored 28 runs off 19 balls. Mohammad Ali was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 6.75.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester, which offers the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue has hosted 15 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team bowling first, and 5 were won by the team batting first. The 1st innings average score at this venue stands at 168, and it falls to 129 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next T20 Blast game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire also won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 48% Humidity 16° - 32° C 11 kmph

Sunny 48% Humidity 16° - 32° C 11 kmph

Lancashire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has not been able to regain its form in this tournament. The team is having just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as the next game brings yet another challenge for the team. They have players such as Chris Green, who took a wicket at an economy of 11.25, and Joseph Moores, who scored 15 runs off 6 balls.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has shown better form than Lancashire lately in the shortest format. Over their last five games, the team is holding three wins and two losses, as they now aim for another win. They have key players such as Joe Pocklington, who went wicketless at an economy of 8.66, and George Munsey, who scored 28 runs off 23 balls.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Paul Coughlin showcased his batting skills for Lancashire at his very best. In the last game, he was able to score 37 runs for the team in 24 balls.

Benny Howell was able to dominate with the bat for Nottinghamshire in his last game. He went on to score 30 runs off 13 balls, with a four and 3 sixes.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

James Anderson brings in a lot of experience to the bowling lineup of Lancashire. Even in the last game, he was able to take a wicket at an economy of 7.66.

Dillon Pennington led the bowling lineup of Nottinghamshire well in their opening game. He was able to take 2 wickets at an average of 23 and an economy of 11.50.