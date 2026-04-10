Albert Foreman

County Championship
Sussex vs Warwickshire
County Championship
SUS
(4 ov.) 17/0
WAR
267
Middlesex vs Worcestershire
County Championship
MID
(33 ov.) 91/6
WOR
191
Yorkshire vs Sussex
County Championship
YOR
SUS
(96 ov.) 373/6
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Surrey vs Sussex
County Championship
SUR
(10 ov.) 19/0
SUS
358
Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
NOR
(0 ov.) 40/0
WOR
306
Sussex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUS
(0 ov.) 3/0
LEI
328
Worcestershire vs Durham
County Championship
WOR
(66 ov.) 209/7
DUR
Somerset vs Sussex
County Championship
SOM
(96 ov.) 335/5
SUS
Lancashire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
LAN
(11 ov.) 28/0
WOR
270
Sussex vs Glamorgan
County Championship
SUS
(44 ov.) 136/2
GLA
155
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Worcestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
WOR
MID
(96 ov.) 291/8
Sussex vs Hampshire
County Championship
SUS
(35 ov.) 121/3
HAM
191
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
WOR
GLO
(96 ov.) 258/7
Warwickshire vs Sussex
County Championship
WAR
SUS
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire
County Championship
GLO
WOR
Sussex vs Somerset
County Championship
SUS
SOM
Worcestershire vs Lancashire
County Championship
WOR
LAN
Northamptonshire vs Kent
County Championship
NOR
KEN
Essex vs Sussex
County Championship
ESS
SUS
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Sussex vs Surrey
County Championship
SUS
SUR
Derbyshire vs Kent
County Championship
DER
KEN
Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
WOR
NOR
Sussex vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
SUS
NOT
Durham vs Worcestershire
County Championship
DUR
WOR
Kent vs Lancashire
County Championship
KEN
LAN
Hampshire vs Sussex
County Championship
HAM
SUS
Kent vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
KEN
GLO
Worcestershire vs Derbyshire
County Championship
WOR
DER