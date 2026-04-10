Albert Foreman

Albert Foreman

all rounder

Full name:Albert Foreman
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Sussex

Worcestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches2
Innings2
Overs10.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs82
Wickets2
Avg41
SR30
Eco8.2
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches2
Innings2
Not outs1
Runs63
Balls Faced62
Avg63
SR101.61
Fours8
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest35
Hundreds0

Albert Foreman Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultEssex vs Sussex

Essex vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

191

SUS

SUS

192

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultHampshire vs Sussex

Hampshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

173

SUS

SUS

144

ResultSussex vs Leicestershire

Sussex vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

179

LEI

LEI

180

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultSussex vs Surrey

Sussex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

171

SUR

SUR

175

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWarwickshire vs Sussex

Warwickshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

WAR

WAR

198

SUS

SUS

122

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

ResultSussex vs Essex

Sussex vs Essex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

104

ESS

ESS

204

ResultHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

190

KEN

KEN

171

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

D Oliveira, Brett

D Oliveira, Brett

Clark, Tom

Clark, Tom

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Finn, Steven

Finn, Steven

Ward, Harrison

Ward, Harrison

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Alsop, Tom

Alsop, Tom