Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction NOR 48 % Chance of Winning SOM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The first semi-final of the T20 Blast is all set to take place between Northamptonshire and Somerset. This match will be taking place on 18 July at 3:30 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Northamptonshire is heading to this game after defeating Gloucestershire in the quarter final match by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Somerset is heading to this game after winning the quarter final match against Yorkshire by 2 wickets. Which of these two teams will be able to make it to the finals of the tournament?

Who will win? Northamptonshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

Chris Lynn, from Northamptonshire, has scored 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 52.77.

Daniel Sams, from Somerset, holds 19 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.10.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the semi-final match against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has won the majority of its previous head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 427 runs in 11 innings at an average of 47.44, and Daniel Sams, who took 19 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.10. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be eager to advance to the finals. For this, the team will be relying on its regained winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 52.77, and James Sales, who holds 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.14.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire have reached close to the finals of the T20 Blast. After dominating the group stages for the majority of its games, the team suffered a setback in the end. Still, they managed to defeat Gloucestershire in the quarter final stages and make it to the semi-finals. It will be challenging against Somerset, noting their record against them has not been good lately. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 385 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 336 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.84. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 14.20.

On the other hand, Somerset has been one of the most dominant teams in the current stages of the tournament. After the team ended the group stages with consecutive wins, the team continued the same form even in the quarter final stages. Noting their record against Northamptonshire, they will be eager to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 345 runs in 9 innings at an average of 38.33, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 251 runs in 13 innings at an average of 22.81. Jake Ball has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 22.37.

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset will be played at Edgbaston, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 32 T20Is, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 12 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Northamptonshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% Humidity 9° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 62% Humidity 9° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has finally regained its winning momentum in the knockout stages. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.43, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 280 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning streak in this tournament right now. The team has won all of its last five games, as they now aim to extend their winning streak in the finals too. They have players such as Craig Overton, who holds 13 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 30.38, and Tom Banton, who has scored 239 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.55.

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to score 475 runs in 11 innings for the team at an average of 52.77.

James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to score 427 runs for the team in 11 innings at an average of 47.44.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in this season. He has managed to take a massive total of 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.14.

Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to take 19 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 19.10.