Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction
NOR
48%
Chance of Winning
SOM
52%
Parimatch
T20
Edgbaston
Who will win?
Facts:
- Somerset has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.
- Chris Lynn, from Northamptonshire, has scored 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 52.77.
- Daniel Sams, from Somerset, holds 19 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.10.
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning
Somerset will enter the semi-final match against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has won the majority of its previous head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 427 runs in 11 innings at an average of 47.44, and Daniel Sams, who took 19 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 19.10. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be eager to advance to the finals. For this, the team will be relying on its regained winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 52.77, and James Sales, who holds 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.14.
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 48%
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Northamptonshire have reached close to the finals of the T20 Blast. After dominating the group stages for the majority of its games, the team suffered a setback in the end. Still, they managed to defeat Gloucestershire in the quarter final stages and make it to the semi-finals. It will be challenging against Somerset, noting their record against them has not been good lately. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 385 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 336 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.84. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 14.20.
On the other hand, Somerset has been one of the most dominant teams in the current stages of the tournament. After the team ended the group stages with consecutive wins, the team continued the same form even in the quarter final stages. Noting their record against Northamptonshire, they will be eager to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 345 runs in 9 innings at an average of 38.33, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 251 runs in 13 innings at an average of 22.81. Jake Ball has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 22.37.
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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction
The match between Northamptonshire and Somerset will be played at Edgbaston, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 32 T20Is, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 12 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The semi-final match between Northamptonshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Northamptonshire and Somerset Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lynn Chris
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Rew Thomas
no information yet
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Banton Tom
batsman
Willey David
all rounder
Rew James
wicket keeper
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Overton Craig
bowler
Procter Luke
all rounder
Leach Jack
bowler
Sales James
batsman
Meredith Riley
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Ball Jake
bowler
Team Form
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has finally regained its winning momentum in the knockout stages. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.43, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 280 runs in 12 innings at an average of 28.
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been on a winning streak in this tournament right now. The team has won all of its last five games, as they now aim to extend their winning streak in the finals too. They have players such as Craig Overton, who holds 13 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 30.38, and Tom Banton, who has scored 239 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.55.
Northamptonshire vs Somerset
T20
Edgbaston, null
Northamptonshire
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Somerset
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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Batters
Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to score 475 runs in 11 innings for the team at an average of 52.77.
James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to score 427 runs for the team in 11 innings at an average of 47.44.
Northamptonshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers
James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in this season. He has managed to take a massive total of 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 17.14.
Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to take 19 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 19.10.
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