England vs India ODI Series England vs India 2026 Match Prediction ENG 57 % Chance of Winning IND 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of England is now officially coming to an end, as both teams prepare for a series decider this Sunday. This match will be taking place on 19 July at 3:30 PM IST at Lord's. England won the second ODI by 4 wickets, as they extended their lead in the series to 1-1. The hosts will now aim to win yet another game and take the ODI series with them. On the other hand, India will be aiming for a turnaround to ensure that they take the ODI series win with them.

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against England, losing just one.

Virat Kohli has scored 21 runs off 26 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.

Joe Root has scored 74 runs off 88 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him three times.

England vs India Chances of Winning

England will enter the series decider match against India with a higher chance of winning. The team takes on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joe Root, who has scored 176 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 83.73, and Jofra Archer, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.75. On the other hand, India will be eager to turn the tables and secure another win. Their record against England has been strong lately, which could help them to win the game. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 111 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 105.71, and Axar Patel, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.40.

England Chances of Winning: 57%

India Chances of Winning: 43%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England was able to make a turnaround in the second ODI to level the series. Even after falling a long way short in the first, the team has managed to level the series 1-1, which makes the Lord's game a series decider. With the home-ground advantage, England will be entering the upcoming match being the favourites to win. They have batsmen such as Will Jacks, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25, and Ben Duckett, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. Gus Atkinson was the star with the ball last game, as he took 3 wickets at an average of 16.66.

On the other hand, India has been one of the close contenders in this series. But the team suffered a setback in the second ODI, which started with a batting collapse, followed by some issues in their bowling line-up. Still, their record against England has been strong in recent games, which might help them to get a turnaround in the third ODI. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 101 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50.50, and Virat Kohli, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35. Gurnoor Brar holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32.

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England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The third ODI between England and India will be played at Lord's, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a massive total of 89 ODIs, out of which 44 have been won by the team batting first, and 40 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 232, but it falls to 200 in the second innings. This suggests that the team winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between England and India is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 43% 10° - 22° C 13 kmph

Sunny 43% 10° - 22° C 13 kmph

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has regained its winning momentum ahead of the series decider. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Saqib Mahmood, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 26, and Sam Curran, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.

India Team Form

India just got its winning momentum affected before a crucial game against England. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to win the series. They have players such as Prasidh Krishna, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Axar Patel, who has scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 101.75.

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England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root will be a key batsman for England in the series decider against India. He has been able to score 612 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 87.43.

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 484 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 96.80.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer is still holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for England. In his last 6 games in this format, he has managed to take 15 wickets at an economy of 4.46.

Prasidh Krishna will be a key bowler for the Indian team in the next game. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.12.