Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Match Prediction HAM 54 % Chance of Winning NOT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second semi-final of the T20 Blast is all set to be an intense battle, as it will be Hampshire going against Nottinghamshire. This match will take place on 18 July at 7:00 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Hampshire is heading to this game after winning the quarter final match against Essex by 75 runs. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning the quarter final match against Surrey by just 7 runs. Which one of these two teams becomes the second to reach the finals?

Who will win? Hampshire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won three out of the four head-to-head games against Nottinghamshire.

George Linde, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.41.

James Vince, from Hampshire, has scored 435 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.25.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Nottinghamshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 435 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.25, and Scott Currie, who holds 22 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 15.72. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to make it to the finals. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to secure the win. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 488 runs in 13 innings at an average of 48.80, and George Linde, who holds 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.41.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has given some of the finest performances in this tournament. With a strong end to the group stages, the team managed to continue the same form in the knockout stages too. Since their next game is against Nottinghamshire, they will look at it as a chance to reach the finals. Their record over them has been strong in overall games. They have batsmen such as Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 283 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.16, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 428 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.90. Sonny Baker has managed to take 15 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.20.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has regained its form in the knockout stages of the tournament. Advancing to the semi-final stages, the team will now have to rely on its winning momentum to come out victorious against Hampshire. But it should be noted that their last win over Hampshire came back in 2017. They have batsmen such as Jack Haynes, who has scored 376 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.33, and Tom Moores, who has scored 315 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.63. Liam Patterson-White has been able to take 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.75.

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final match between Hampshire and Nottinghamshire will be played at Edgbaston, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 32 T20Is, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 12 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Hampshire and Nottinghamshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% Humidity 9° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 62% Humidity 9° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has now been on a winning streak in the knockout stages of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same streak in the next match. They have players such as Chris Wood, who holds 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 25.29, and Ben Mayes, who has scored 146 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48.66.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has finally regained its winning momentum ahead of the semi-final clash. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Olly Stone, who holds 12 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 28.33, and George Linde, who has scored 244 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.11.

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire this season. He has managed to score 435 runs for the team in 12 innings at an average of 36.25.

George Munsey is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 488 runs for the team in 13 innings at an average of 48.80.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Scott Currie is still standing as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire this season. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 15.72.

George Linde is now leading the bowling line-up of Nottinghamshire in the knockouts. He has been able to take 17 wickets for the team in 12 innings at an average of 19.41.