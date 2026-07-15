England vs India The second ODI Match Prediction ENG 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second ODI of the India tour of England has kept the cricket fans excited after a thrilling first game. This match will be played on 16 July at 5:30 PM IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. England is heading to this game after losing the first ODI by 6 wickets. The hosts will be looking forward to winning this game to level the series. On the other hand, India will be heading to this game to win and secure a series win already, with one more match to go.

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against England.

Shubman Gill has scored 32 runs off 32 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

Ben Duckett has scored 7 runs off 19 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah is yet to take his wicket.

England vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the next game against England with a higher chance of winning. The Indian team remains undefeated against England in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious again. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who scored 80 runs off 75 balls, and Axar Patel, who took 4 wickets at an average of 15.50. On the other hand, England will aim to win this game and keep the series alive. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Joe Root, who scored 76 runs off 76 balls, and Josh Tongue, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.

England Chances of Winning: 48%

India Chances of Winning: 52%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England has suffered a setback in the ODI series, even after dominating in T20Is. Starting the series with a massive loss will be hurting for them, as they now aim to make a comeback in the second ODI. Still, it will be quite challenging, noting their previous record against the Indian team. The English team will be playing on home turf, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Liam Dawson, who scored 68 runs off 83 balls, and Ben Duckett, who scored 43 runs off 45 balls. Sam Curran has managed to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 5.50.

On the other hand, India has been the clear favourites to win the ODI series. The team has bounced back well after the whitewash in T20Is, as the experienced players have now joined the team back. Noting their undefeated record against England, they will be eager to continue it even in the next game. They have batsmen such as Washington Sundar, who scored 52 runs off 63 balls, and Axar Patel, who scored 57 runs off 52 balls. Prasidh Krishna managed to take 2 wickets at an economy of 5.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI between England and India will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted 33 ODIs, out of which only 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 21 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 223, but it falls to 209 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 51% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 51% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England just lost its winning momentum as the series against India started. The team is now having three losses and just two wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jofra Archer, who holds a wicket at an economy of 6, and Will Jacks, who scored 20 runs off 19 balls.

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in the 50-over format lately. The team holds just one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, as it now aims to extend the winning streak further. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who scored 35 runs off 53 balls, and Gurnoor Brar, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 6.77.

England vs India Odi Sophia Gardens, Cardiff England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root is holding his place as a key batter for England in the next game. He has managed to score 527 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 65.88.

Virat Kohli will remain a key batter for India, despite not being able to score well in 1st ODI. He has managed to score 547 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 91.17.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid has been the highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs lately. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.21.

Prasidh Krishna has turned out to be a key wicket-taker for India in this format. He holds 17 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.22.