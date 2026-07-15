England vs India The second ODI Match Prediction
ENG
48%
Chance of Winning
IND
52%
Parimatch
Odi
Sophia Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against England.
- Shubman Gill has scored 32 runs off 32 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.
- Ben Duckett has scored 7 runs off 19 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah is yet to take his wicket.
England vs India Chances of Winning
India will enter the next game against England with a higher chance of winning. The Indian team remains undefeated against England in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious again. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who scored 80 runs off 75 balls, and Axar Patel, who took 4 wickets at an average of 15.50. On the other hand, England will aim to win this game and keep the series alive. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Joe Root, who scored 76 runs off 76 balls, and Josh Tongue, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.
- England Chances of Winning: 48%
- India Chances of Winning: 52%
England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England has suffered a setback in the ODI series, even after dominating in T20Is. Starting the series with a massive loss will be hurting for them, as they now aim to make a comeback in the second ODI. Still, it will be quite challenging, noting their previous record against the Indian team. The English team will be playing on home turf, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Liam Dawson, who scored 68 runs off 83 balls, and Ben Duckett, who scored 43 runs off 45 balls. Sam Curran has managed to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 5.50.
On the other hand, India has been the clear favourites to win the ODI series. The team has bounced back well after the whitewash in T20Is, as the experienced players have now joined the team back. Noting their undefeated record against England, they will be eager to continue it even in the next game. They have batsmen such as Washington Sundar, who scored 52 runs off 63 balls, and Axar Patel, who scored 57 runs off 52 balls. Prasidh Krishna managed to take 2 wickets at an economy of 5.50.
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England vs India Match Toss Prediction
The second ODI between England and India will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted 33 ODIs, out of which only 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 21 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 223, but it falls to 209 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The second ODI between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
England and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Gill Shubman
batsman
Root Joe
batsman
Kohli Virat
batsman
Brook Harry
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Atkinson Gus
bowler
Patel Axar
all rounder
Archer Jofra
bowler
Brar Gurnoor
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Team Form
England Team Form
England just lost its winning momentum as the series against India started. The team is now having three losses and just two wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jofra Archer, who holds a wicket at an economy of 6, and Will Jacks, who scored 20 runs off 19 balls.
India Team Form
India has been on a winning streak in the 50-over format lately. The team holds just one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, as it now aims to extend the winning streak further. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who scored 35 runs off 53 balls, and Gurnoor Brar, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 6.77.
England vs India Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
EnglandENG
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|WWL
IndiaIND
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LLW
England vs India
Odi
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England
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India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England vs India Top Batters
Joe Root is holding his place as a key batter for England in the next game. He has managed to score 527 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 65.88.
Virat Kohli will remain a key batter for India, despite not being able to score well in 1st ODI. He has managed to score 547 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 91.17.
England vs India Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid has been the highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs lately. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.21.
Prasidh Krishna has turned out to be a key wicket-taker for India in this format. He holds 17 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.22.
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