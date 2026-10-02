Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction BAN 55 % Chance of Winning SRI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The final day of the Asian Games Men's cricket has arrived, as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka prepare to face each other for the Bronze medal. This match will be played on 3 October at 5:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Bangladesh is heading to this game after losing its semi-final match against Pakistan by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is heading to this game after losing its semi-final match against India by a huge margin of 124 runs.

Who will win? Bangladesh Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka.

Towhid Hridoy, from Bangladesh, has scored 274 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.14.

Tharindu Ratnayake, from Sri Lanka, has taken 4 wickets in his last 3 games at an economy of 10.63.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 42 runs off 25 balls, and Rishad Hossain, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.80. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nuwanidu Fernando, who has scored 15 runs off 11 balls, and Sahan Arachchige, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 14.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 45%

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh didn't have a good time in the knockout stages of the Asian Games. Even though they managed to make it to the semi-final stages, they were not able to do well against Pakistan and make it to the finals. However, their record against Sri Lanka had been strong in recent games, which could help them to end the campaign with a bronze medal. They have batsmen such as Saif Hassan, who has scored 19 runs off 17 balls, and Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 7 runs off 5 balls. Mahedi Hasan has managed to take a wicket at an economy of 5.66.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be disappointed with its performances in the semi-final match. The team advanced to the semi-final stages just like every other team, with their match being abandoned. Still against India, they failed to put up a fight. As their confidence remains affected, they will have to rely on the player performances to turn the tables against Bangladesh. They have batsmen such as Sahan Arachchige, who has scored 9 runs off 8 balls, and Chamika Karunaratne, who has scored 4 runs off 8 balls. Tharindu Ratnayake has managed to take 2 wickets at an average of 16.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 19 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 135, but it falls to 87 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third place playoff between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 55% Humidity 15° - 25° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 55% Humidity 15° - 25° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Nasum Ahmed, who has taken a wicket at an economy of 11, and Mosaddek Hossain, who has scored 11 runs off 16 balls.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has not been on a good run in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Wanuja Sahan, who holds a wicket at an economy of 8.50, and Tharindu Ratnayake, who has scored 5 runs off 15 balls.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy will be a key batsman for Bangladesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 274 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.14.

Nuwanidu Fernando will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the next game. He has managed to score 15 runs for the team in his last game at a strike rate of 136.36.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain will be a key bowler for Bangladesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.91.

Tharindu Ratnayake will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the next game. He has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 10.63.