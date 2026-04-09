Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
Pakistan Super League
LQA
100
ISL
104
all rounder
|Full name:
|David Wiese
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|39
|124
|162
|333
|Innings
|15
|39
|219
|149
|292
|Overs
|122.5
|132.5
|3010.5
|1028.5
|844.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|598
|51
|2
|Runs
|686
|986
|9638
|5568
|6972
|Wickets
|15
|41
|344
|146
|264
|Avg
|45.73
|24.04
|28.01
|38.13
|26.4
|SR
|49.13
|19.43
|52.51
|42.28
|19.19
|Eco
|5.58
|7.42
|3.2
|5.41
|8.25
|BB
|3
|5
|10
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|17
|3
|3
|5w
|0
|1
|10
|1
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|39
|124
|162
|333
|Innings
|15
|30
|194
|139
|252
|Not outs
|2
|10
|20
|28
|87
|Runs
|330
|453
|5814
|3940
|3814
|Balls Faced
|369
|360
|8192
|3453
|2660
|Avg
|25.38
|22.65
|33.41
|35.49
|23.11
|SR
|89.43
|125.83
|70.97
|114.1
|143.38
|Fours
|21
|28
|811
|349
|268
|Fifties
|1
|2
|32
|22
|9
|Sixies
|10
|18
|101
|156
|198
|Highest
|67
|66
|208
|171
|79
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|11
|2
|0
Pakistan Super League
LQA
100
ISL
104