David Wiese

David Wiese

all rounder

Full name:David Wiese
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Durban Super Giants

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Joburg Super Kings

Lahore Qalandars

Namibia

St. Lucia Kings

Yorkshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1539124162333
Innings1539219149292
Overs122.5132.53010.51028.5844.3
Balls-----
Maidens30598512
Runs686986963855686972
Wickets1541344146264
Avg45.7324.0428.0138.1326.4
SR49.1319.4352.5142.2819.19
Eco5.587.423.25.418.25
BB351055
4w001733
5w011016
10w00100

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1539124162333
Innings1530194139252
Not outs210202887
Runs330453581439403814
Balls Faced369360819234532660
Avg25.3822.6533.4135.4923.11
SR89.43125.8370.97114.1143.38
Fours2128811349268
Fifties1232229
Sixies1018101156198
Highest676620817179
Hundreds001120

David Wiese Schedule & Results