Match details Bihar vs Jammu And Kashmir First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

BIH
BIH
JAK
JAK

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Gaurav Naman, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Nigrodh Sharman, Raj Aditya, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Yadav Amod Kamal
Benchno information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersDogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Khanday Waseem Bashir, Kumar Sunil Ram, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Nazir Mir Umar, Pundir Shubham, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vanshaj, Singh Kawalpreet, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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