Match details Mumbai vs Uttarakhand First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

MUM
MUM
UTT
UTT

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Joshi Divyansh, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Parkar Suved, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Saxena Divyaansh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Bhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bora Devendra, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Dhapola Deepak, Joshi Janmejay, Kandpal Vaibhav, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nischal Dega, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Aditya, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Venue Guide

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