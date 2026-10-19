Match details Mumbai vs Uttarakhand First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|Anand Akash, Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Joshi Divyansh, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Parkar Suved, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Saxena Divyaansh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar
|Bench
|no information yet
Uttarakhand Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet