Match details Jersey vs Denmark List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 30.10.2026

List a

JER
JER
DEN
DEN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 30, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jersey Squad

PlayersBirrell Daniel, Blampied Dominic, Brennan Charlie, Carlyon Harrison, Dunford Jake, Gouge Patrick Bartholomew, Greenwood Nick, Jenner Jonty, Lawrenson Josh, Norman Stan, Perchard Charles, Perchard William George, Richardson George Franklin, Sumerauer Julius, Tribe Asa Mark, Tribe Zak Mark
Benchno information yet

Denmark Squad

PlayersAhmad Saif, Ali Malik Lucky, Anand Surya, Bharaj Taranjit, Hald Oliver, Hashmi Abdul, Heath Sebastian, Henriksen Jonas Strandby, Karimi Eshan, Khan Delawar, Khan Zameer, Laegsgaard Nicolaj, Mahmood Abdullah, Munir Saud, Shah Hamid, Shaheen Musa, Thanikaithasan Shangeev, Zeb Shakeel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet