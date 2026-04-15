Match details Durham vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

311

ESS
ESS

288

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersWilson Tahlia, Marlow Emma, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Fraser Katherine, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia, Glen Abigail, Levick Katie
BenchFiler Lauren, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Turner Phoebe

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Griffith Cordelia, Macleod Alice, Grewcock Jodie, Miller Florence H, Gardner Joana, Carr Amara, Smale Sophia, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, MacGregor Esmae
BenchCoppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet