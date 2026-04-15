Match details Durham vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Durham won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, April 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Wilson Tahlia, Marlow Emma, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Fraser Katherine, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia, Glen Abigail, Levick Katie
|Bench
|Filer Lauren, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Turner Phoebe
Essex Squad
|Players
|Scrivens Grace, Griffith Cordelia, Macleod Alice, Grewcock Jodie, Miller Florence H, Gardner Joana, Carr Amara, Smale Sophia, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, MacGregor Esmae
|Bench
|Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet