Sophie Munro

Sophie Munro

bowler

Full name:Sophie Munro
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Essex Women

London Spirit Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings0
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced0
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

Sophie Munro Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup, Women

T20 Blast, Women

ResultHampshire vs Essex

Hampshire vs Essex

T20 Blast, Women

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

160

ESS

ESS

137

The Hundred, Women

International career

Sophie Munro is an English cricketer who plays as a right-arm medium bowler. She has not yet played for the national team. Sophie has had a successful career in domestic cricket with teams like Nottinghamshire, The Blaze, and London Spirit. She has also played for Sunrisers and Yorkshire Diamonds in the 2018 Women's Cricket Super League, as well as for Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Leagues Participation

Sophie Munro has played in The Hundred, a popular women’s cricket league. She joined London Spirit in 2021, 2023, and 2024. In 2022, Sophie played for Trent Rockets. These teams allowed her to show her skills in the competition.

Women's Hundred

Sophie Munro played in The Hundred tournament from 2021 to 2024. She joined London Spirit in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and played for Trent Rockets in 2022. Throughout these years, she participated in several matches and took wickets.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

London Spirit

Played in The Hundred and took 2/20 against Northern Superchargers.

2022

Trent Rockets

Played four matches in The Hundred tournament.

2023

London Spirit

Played three matches and took two wickets with an average of 16.00.

2024

London Spirit

Played again for London Spirit in The Hundred tournament.

Domestic career

Sophie Munro started her county career with Nottinghamshire in 2017. She took 5/24 in her first match against Middlesex and 4/28 the next day against Berkshire. In 2019, she was Nottinghamshire's top wicket-taker in the Women's County Championship, with 14 wickets. She helped the team win the East Midlands Group of the 2021 Women’s Twenty20 Cup, taking six wickets, and in 2022, she took five wickets and scored her first Twenty20 half-century.

Munro played for Yorkshire Diamonds in the 2018 Women's Cricket Super League, but she only appeared in one match. In 2020, she joined Lightning for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and took 4 wickets. The following year, she took six wickets in both the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup. She also played in The Hundred, representing London Spirit and Trent Rockets.

In 2023, Munro played 17 matches for The Blaze, taking 14 wickets in both the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup. She also played three matches for London Spirit in The Hundred, taking two wickets.

In 2024, she was loaned to Sunrisers for the Charlotte Edwards Cup, where she played 15 matches and took 26 wickets, with a best of 5/25. She also played five matches for The Blaze, taking eight wickets.

In October 2024, Munro signed with Essex Women for the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Sophie Munro has reached several key milestones throughout her career. Here are her main records and achievements:

  • 2019: Took 14 wickets in the Women’s County Championship for Nottinghamshire, with an average of 17.85.
  • 2021: Took 6 wickets in the Women’s Twenty20 Cup for Nottinghamshire, helping the team win the East Midlands group.
  • 2023: Played 17 matches for The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking 14 wickets.
  • 2024: Played 15 matches for Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking 26 wickets with a best of 5/25.
  • 2024: Took 8 wickets in five matches for The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with an average of 15.50. She ranked second in the tournament for the most wickets taken.
  • Personal life

Sophie Munro keeps her personal life private. Here is what is known:

Finance

As of April 2024, Sophie Munro’s net worth from cricket is estimated at $1 million.

Fans

She has 46k followers on Instagram.

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