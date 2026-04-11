International career

Sophie Munro is an English cricketer who plays as a right-arm medium bowler. She has not yet played for the national team. Sophie has had a successful career in domestic cricket with teams like Nottinghamshire, The Blaze, and London Spirit. She has also played for Sunrisers and Yorkshire Diamonds in the 2018 Women's Cricket Super League, as well as for Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Leagues Participation

Sophie Munro has played in The Hundred, a popular women’s cricket league. She joined London Spirit in 2021, 2023, and 2024. In 2022, Sophie played for Trent Rockets. These teams allowed her to show her skills in the competition.

Women's Hundred

Sophie Munro played in The Hundred tournament from 2021 to 2024. She joined London Spirit in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and played for Trent Rockets in 2022. Throughout these years, she participated in several matches and took wickets.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit Played in The Hundred and took 2/20 against Northern Superchargers. 2022 Trent Rockets Played four matches in The Hundred tournament. 2023 London Spirit Played three matches and took two wickets with an average of 16.00. 2024 London Spirit Played again for London Spirit in The Hundred tournament.

Domestic career

Sophie Munro started her county career with Nottinghamshire in 2017. She took 5/24 in her first match against Middlesex and 4/28 the next day against Berkshire. In 2019, she was Nottinghamshire's top wicket-taker in the Women's County Championship, with 14 wickets. She helped the team win the East Midlands Group of the 2021 Women’s Twenty20 Cup, taking six wickets, and in 2022, she took five wickets and scored her first Twenty20 half-century.

Munro played for Yorkshire Diamonds in the 2018 Women's Cricket Super League, but she only appeared in one match. In 2020, she joined Lightning for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and took 4 wickets. The following year, she took six wickets in both the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup. She also played in The Hundred, representing London Spirit and Trent Rockets.

In 2023, Munro played 17 matches for The Blaze, taking 14 wickets in both the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup. She also played three matches for London Spirit in The Hundred, taking two wickets.

In 2024, she was loaned to Sunrisers for the Charlotte Edwards Cup, where she played 15 matches and took 26 wickets, with a best of 5/25. She also played five matches for The Blaze, taking eight wickets.

In October 2024, Munro signed with Essex Women for the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Sophie Munro has reached several key milestones throughout her career. Here are her main records and achievements:

2019: Took 14 wickets in the Women’s County Championship for Nottinghamshire, with an average of 17.85.

2021: Took 6 wickets in the Women’s Twenty20 Cup for Nottinghamshire, helping the team win the East Midlands group.

2023: Played 17 matches for The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking 14 wickets.

2024: Played 15 matches for Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup, taking 26 wickets with a best of 5/25.

2024: Took 8 wickets in five matches for The Blaze in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with an average of 15.50. She ranked second in the tournament for the most wickets taken.

Personal life

Sophie Munro keeps her personal life private. Here is what is known:

Finance

As of April 2024, Sophie Munro’s net worth from cricket is estimated at $1 million.

Fans

She has 46k followers on Instagram.