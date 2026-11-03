Match details Goa vs Maharashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Goa Squad
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet