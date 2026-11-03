Match details Goa vs Maharashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

GOA
GOA
MAH
MAH

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Desai Shubham, Faisal Thota Azaan Mohammed, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Koushik V, Mishra Samit, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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