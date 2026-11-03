Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Himachal Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Arora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Jamwal Ayush, Kalsi Ankit, Kumar Abhishek, Kumar Amit, Kumar Rohit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Pal Kushal, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Vasisht Akash
|Bench
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet