Match details Hyderabad vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

HYD
HYD
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Arfaz MD, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Goud A Varun, Kak Kartikeya, Perala Aman Rao, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rakshann Readi, Reddy Ananth Prateek, Reddy K Nitesh, Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Sai Yadav Nitin, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Pranav
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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