Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

JAK
JAK
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
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Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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