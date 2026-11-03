Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jammu And Kashmir Squad
|Players
|Ashwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet