Match details Karnataka vs Assam List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

KAR
KAR
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAchar Shreesha, Agarwal Mayank, Dharmani Harshil, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Padikkal Devdutt, Prabhakar Dhruv, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Deka Nihar, Dihingia Saurav, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Kuraishi Abdul Ajij, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Pegu Ruhinandan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
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Venue Guide

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