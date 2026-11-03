Match details Karnataka vs Bengal List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

KAR
KAR
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAchar Shreesha, Agarwal Mayank, Dharmani Harshil, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Padikkal Devdutt, Prabhakar Dhruv, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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