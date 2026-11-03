Match details Karnataka vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

KAR
KAR
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAchar Shreesha, Agarwal Mayank, Dharmani Harshil, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Padikkal Devdutt, Prabhakar Dhruv, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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