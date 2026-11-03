Match details Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

PUN
PUN
HIM
HIM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bajwa Sukhdeep, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Gill Shubman, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhishek, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Sumit, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
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Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Jamwal Ayush, Kalsi Ankit, Kumar Abhishek, Kumar Amit, Kumar Rohit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Pal Kushal, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Vasisht Akash
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