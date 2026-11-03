Match details Saurashtra vs Mumbai List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

SAU
SAU
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersAhir Ruchit, Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Fuletra Krains, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Kanbi Hiten, Karamta Devang D, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rana Parshwaraj, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Vora Navneet
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Attarde Shashank, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Sharma Rohit, Shedge Suryansh, Simran Mulchandani Ishan, Sutar Chinmay Rajesh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet