Match details Services vs Hyderabad List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

SER
SER
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Ali Irfan, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Dahiya Sagar, Hathwala Vikas, Jangra Mohit, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Poonia Poonam, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit Kumar, Singh Harjit, Tanwar Nitin, Vardhan Harsh, Yadav Nitin
Benchno information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Arfaz MD, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Goud A Varun, Kak Kartikeya, Perala Aman Rao, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rakshann Readi, Reddy Ananth Prateek, Reddy K Nitesh, Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Sai Yadav Nitin, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Pranav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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