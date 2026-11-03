Match details Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Govinth -, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kishore Sai, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Manikandan Karthick, Mohamed Ali S, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rathi Sachin, Sandhu Sunny, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Yadav Sanjay
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Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhute Nachiket, Binkar Rohit, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Shubham, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Sheikh Faiz Mohammad, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
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