Match details Tripura vs Assam List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

TRI
TRI
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Tripura Squad

PlayersBhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bose Udiyan, Das Saurabh, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Hossain Saruk, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sinha Debaprasad Krishnanaman, Sultan Pravez, Uddin Riaz, Vihari Hanuma
Benchno information yet

Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Deka Nihar, Dihingia Saurav, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Kuraishi Abdul Ajij, Lahakar Bhargab Pratim, Malakar Ayushman, Pegu Ruhinandan, Purkayastha Swarupam, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
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Venue Guide

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