Match details Tripura vs Bengal List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

TRI
TRI
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Tripura Squad

PlayersBhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bose Udiyan, Das Saurabh, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Hossain Saruk, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sinha Debaprasad Krishnanaman, Sultan Pravez, Uddin Riaz, Vihari Hanuma
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Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
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