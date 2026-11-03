Match details Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

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VID
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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Barswal Pankaj, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Garg Arya, Harsh Nikhil, Kumar Singh Naveen, Madhwal Akash, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nailwal Deepesh, Paliwal Harshit, Rana Harsh, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Singh Kamal Umesh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhute Nachiket, Binkar Rohit, Deshmukh Shivam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Shubham, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Sheikh Faiz Mohammad, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
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