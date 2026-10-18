Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 16.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 16, 2027 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Adelaide Strikers Squad
|Players
|Ali Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
|Bench
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Adelaide Oval
|City
|Adelaide
|Capacity
|53584
|Ends
|City End
|Hosts to
|Cathedral End
Match has not started yet