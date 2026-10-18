Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 16.01.2027

T20

Adelaide

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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 16, 2027 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumAdelaide Oval
CityAdelaide
Capacity53584
EndsCity End
Hosts toCathedral End

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