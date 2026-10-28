Match details Tripura vs Andhra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Ali Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
|Bench
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Akhil Shambu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Dheeraj, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Harishankar, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Tapaswi Pinninti
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet