Match details Vidarbha vs Mumbai T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Vidarbha Squad
|Players
|Chavan Nayan, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Saurabh, Dubey Shubham, Karnewar Akshay, Mahale Mandar, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Sharma Jitesh, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Wadkar Akshay, Yadav Lalit
|Bench
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Bista Jay, Deshpande Tushar, Dias Royston, Dube Shivam, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Kulkarni Dhawal, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Pawar Prasad, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Rahane Ajinkya, Tamore Hardik
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet