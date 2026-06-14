Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

78

DER
DER

77

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Clive Ava, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Reid Mabel, Presland Alicia Demi, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Sims Ilenia, Kirk Michaela, Robinson Bethan
BenchAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Dowse Ariana, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Howarth Bella, Russell Liz, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Thaker Clara, Turner Erica

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersCouser Jessica Alice, Kenvyn Lauren, Lonsdale Frances, Duckworth Rebecca, Tennakoon Malisha, Darlow Adrianna, Gater Matilda Atherton, Bedi Prisha, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Khan Aamna, Slater Beth
BenchAdams Gemma, Allen Natasha, Andrews Maria, Baker Olivia, Clarke Francesca, Crosby Erynn, Fackrell Ria, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Hughes Emily, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara

Venue Guide

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