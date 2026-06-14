Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Clive Ava
no information yet
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Hill Chloe
batsman
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Reid Mabel
bowler
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Patel Anisha
bowler
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Slater Beth
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Adams Gemma
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Allen Natasha
batsman
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Baker Olivia
bowler
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Groves Josie
bowler
Gray Millie
no information yet
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Sims Lenny
bowler
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
Smart Poppy
batsman
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Speed Katherine
batsman
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
Pittman Megan
no information yet