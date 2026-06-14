Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

78

DER
DER

77

Playing

NOR
NOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Clive Ava

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Hill Chloe

batsman

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Bench

NOR
NOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Gray Millie

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

Pittman Megan

no information yet