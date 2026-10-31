Match details New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 29.01.2027

T20i

NZ
NZ
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:T20 Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2027
Date:Tuesday, January 26, 2027 - Sunday, January 31, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, January 29, 2027 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBracewell Michael, Chapman Mark, Duffy Jacob, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Jacobs Bevon, Mitchell Daryl, Phillips Glenn, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan
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Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAsalanka Charith, Chandimal Dinesh, Fernando Asitha, Fernando Avishka, Fernando Binura, Hasaranga Wanindu, Mendis Kamindu, Mendis Kusal, Nissanka Pathum, Pathirana Matheesha, Perera Kusal, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Thushara Nuwan, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wickramasinghe Chamindu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet