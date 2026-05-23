Squads Kenya vs Mali T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 23.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhudia Sachin
all rounder
Berthe Lassina
bowler
Gill Sachin
batsman
Botcha Babjee
no information yet
Gondaria Dhiren
batsman
Coulibaly Mohamed
all rounder
Hirani Nitish
all rounder
Diaby Sekou Dit Goutoubou
wicket keeper
Karim Irfan
wicket keeper
Diakite Moustapha Simbo
batsman
Langat Peter
bowler
Jitendrabhai Prajapati Akshaykumar
no information yet
Muthui Mwendwa Gerard
all rounder
Kamate Sanze
all rounder
Mutua Francis Muia
bowler
Keita Cheick Amala
batsman
Ngoche Shem
all rounder
Konate Yacouba
no information yet
Oluoch Lucas
bowler
Macalou Theodore
bowler
Patel Rakep
batsman
Makadji Zakaria
bowler
Patel Subham
no information yet
Reddy Vamshi
no information yet
Patel Vishil
bowler
Sanogo Lamissa
batsman
Singh Sukhdeep
all rounder
Shailesh Shetty
no information yet