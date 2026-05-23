Squads Kenya vs Mali T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 23.05.2026

T20i

KEN
KEN

247

MAL
MAL

75

Playing

KEN
KEN
MAL
MAL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

KEN
KEN
MAL
MAL
First TeamSecond Team
Bhudia Sachin

all rounder

Botcha Babjee

no information yet

Hirani Nitish

all rounder

Karim Irfan

wicket keeper

Kamate Sanze

all rounder

Ngoche Shem

all rounder

Konate Yacouba

no information yet

Patel Subham

no information yet

Reddy Vamshi

no information yet

Singh Sukhdeep

all rounder

Shailesh Shetty

no information yet