Match details India vs Australia Test Test Series India vs Australia 11.02.2027

Test

Guwahati

IND
IND
AUS
AUS

Match Info

Match:Test Series India vs Australia 2027
Date:Thursday, January 21, 2027 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, February 11, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersAshwin Ravichandran, Bharat Srikar, Gill Shubman, Iyer Shreyas, Jadeja Ravindra, Kishan Ishan, Kohli Virat, Patel Axar, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rahul KL, Shami Mohammed, Sharma Rohit, Siraj Mohammed, Unadkat Jaydev, Yadav Kuldeep Singh, Yadav Suryakumar, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Boland Scott, Carey Alex, Cummins Pat, Green Cameron, Handscomb Peter, Hazlewood Josh, Head Travis, Kuhnemann Matthew, Labuschagne Marnus, Lyon Nathan, Morris Lance, Murphy Todd, Renshaw Matthew, Smith Steve, Starc Mitchell, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBarsapara Cricket Stadium
CityGuwahati
Capacity40000
EndsMedia End
Hosts toPavilion End

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