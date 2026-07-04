Welsh Fire Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Welsh Fire

Jonassen, Jess

Australia

Devine, Sophie

New Zealand

Ismail, Shabnim

South Africa

Graham, Heather

Australia

Dunkley, Sophia

England

Wareham, Georgia

Australia

Davies, Freya

England

Luus, Sune

South Africa

Beaumont, Tammy

England

Carey, Nicola

Australia

Green, Maddy

New Zealand

Bryce, Sarah

Scotland

Elwiss, Georgia

England

Southby, Rhianna

England

Windsor, Emily

England

Kemp, Freya

England

Langston, Beth

England

Levick, Katie

England

Griffiths, Alex

England

Nicholas, Claire

Wales

Holland, Niamh

England

Harvey, Nicole

England

Smale, Sophia

England

Davis, Georgia

England

Ellis, Bethan

England

Potts, Grace

England

Arlott, Emily

England

Norgrove, Abigale

England

Cleary, Piepa

Australia

Voll, Georgia

Australia

Phillips, Charley

England

Haynes, Rachael

Australia

Thompson, Grace

England

Gordon, Amy

England

Griffiths, Alex

Phillips, Charley N

England