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Rashid, Adil
England
Jacks, Will
Brook, Harry
Buttler, Jos
Topley, Reece
Duckett, Ben
Salt, Phil
Archer, Jofra
Steven Peter Devereux Smith
Australia
Marsh, Mitchell
Maxwell, Glenn
Carey, Alex
Abbott, Sean
Head, Travis Michael
Inglis, Josh
Starc, Mitchell
Zampa, Adam
Labuschagne, Marnus
Green, Cameron
Mahmood, Saqib
Dwarshuis, Ben
Hazlewood, Josh
Hardie, Aaron
Connolly, Cooper
Potts, Matty
Stone, Olly
Short, Matt
Fraser-McGurk, Jake
Carse, Brydon
Bethell, Jacob Graham
Livingstone, Liam
Smith, Jamie Luke
Hull, Josh
John A Turner
Beardman, Mahli