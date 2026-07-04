ODI Series England vs Australia Cricket Tournament Players

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ODI Series England vs Australia

Rashid, Adil

England

Jacks, Will

England

Brook, Harry

England

Buttler, Jos

England

Topley, Reece

England

Duckett, Ben

England

Salt, Phil

England

Archer, Jofra

England

Steven Peter Devereux Smith

Australia

Marsh, Mitchell

Australia

Maxwell, Glenn

Australia

Carey, Alex

Australia

Abbott, Sean

Australia

Head, Travis Michael

Australia

Inglis, Josh

Australia

Starc, Mitchell

Australia

Zampa, Adam

Australia

Labuschagne, Marnus

Australia

Green, Cameron

Australia

Mahmood, Saqib

England

Dwarshuis, Ben

Australia

Hazlewood, Josh

Australia

Hardie, Aaron

Australia

Connolly, Cooper

Australia

Potts, Matty

England

Stone, Olly

England

Short, Matt

Australia

Fraser-McGurk, Jake

Australia

Carse, Brydon

England

Bethell, Jacob Graham

England

Livingstone, Liam

England

Smith, Jamie Luke

England

Hull, Josh

England

John A Turner

England

Beardman, Mahli

Australia