MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction
EMI
58%
Chance of Winning
DEV
42%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts:
- With 54 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
- With 110 runs, Dan Lawrence is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
MI Emirates did not have a great start to the campaign as they struggled in the opening game against Gulf Giants and they lost the game by six wickets. In the last match, MI Emirates managed to turn things around as they beat Sharjah Warriorz by four runs and registered their first win of the season.
Desert Vipers had a stunning campaign last season as they dominated the group stages and once again they have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have managed three wins in three games and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 58%
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 42%
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025
Kieron Pollard has been sensational in this calendar year and he got off to a great start as he scored a half century in the opening game. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 7 and 19 runs but in the last match he managed to turn things around and scored 44 runs off 36 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
MI Emirates and Desert Vipers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Zaman Fakhar
batsman
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Banton Tom
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Khan Rashid
bowler
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Rohid Muhammad
all rounder
Pahal Sanjay
all rounder
Khan Usman
no information yet
Khan Matiullah
bowler
Kenjige Nosthush
bowler
Bruce Tom
batsman
Fletcher Andre
wicket keeper
Payne David
bowler
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Shah Naseem
bowler
Al Hasan Shakib
all rounder
Ahmad Qais
bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Dawoodzai Faridoon
bowler
Team Form
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates struggled in the opening game but in the last match they registered their first win of the season.
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have three wins in three games.
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
Desert Vipers and MI Emirates have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
MI Emirates: 02
Desert Vipers: 02
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the opening game but in the last match he scored 32 off 21 balls. We expect him to play a key role in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Dan Lawrence had a stunning game in the last outing against the Gulf Giants as he scored a half century. With 110 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi hasn’t had a great start to the season regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has once again dominated so far in this campaign, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- MI Emirates to win - 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to win - 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments