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MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

EMI

58%

Chance of Winning

DEV

42%

Parimatch

1.72
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium

MI Emirates take on Desert Vipers in the ninth game of the 2025 International League T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 09 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 54 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.
  • With 110 runs, Dan Lawrence is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.

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MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

MI Emirates did not have a great start to the campaign as they struggled in the opening game against Gulf Giants and they lost the game by six wickets. In the last match, MI Emirates managed to turn things around as they beat Sharjah Warriorz by four runs and registered their first win of the season.

Desert Vipers had a stunning campaign last season as they dominated the group stages and once again they have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have managed three wins in three games and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 42%

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has been sensational in this calendar year and he got off to a great start as he scored a half century in the opening game. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 7 and 19 runs but in the last match he managed to turn things around and scored 44 runs off 36 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
Unknown
Clear
No Rain
Warm
Unknown

MI Emirates and Desert Vipers Player List

Playing

EMI
EMI
DES
DES
First TeamSecond Team
Pooran Nicholas

wicket keeper

Gous Andries

wicket keeper

Banton Tom

batsman

Holden Max

batsman

Singh Tajinder

all rounder

Curran Sam

all rounder

Pollard Kieron

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Woakes Chris

all rounder

Nawaz Hasan

no information yet

Aravind Vritiya

wicket keeper

Rohid Muhammad

all rounder

Pahal Sanjay

all rounder

Khan Usman

no information yet

Bruce Tom

batsman

Fletcher Andre

wicket keeper

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Al Hasan Shakib

all rounder

Team Form

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates struggled in the opening game but in the last match they registered their first win of the season.

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have three wins in three games.

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

MI Emirates: 02

Desert Vipers: 02

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null

Icon

Mi Emirates

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72
Icon

Desert Vipers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.10

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the opening game but in the last match he scored 32 off 21 balls. We expect him to play a key role in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Dan Lawrence had a stunning game in the last outing against the Gulf Giants as he scored a half century. With 110 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi hasn’t had a great start to the season regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has once again dominated so far in this campaign, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

MI Emirates

MI Emirates and Desert Vipers had positive results in the last outing as both sides registered comprehensive wins in the last outing. Desert Vipers have been brilliant so far this season as they have a perfect record but on paper MI Emirates look a far superior outfit and we believe they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • MI Emirates to win - 1.72 (Parimatch)
  • Desert Vipers to win - 2.10 (Parimatch)
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