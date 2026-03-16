Facts: With 54 runs, Kieron Pollard is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in this campaign.

With 110 runs, Dan Lawrence is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

MI Emirates did not have a great start to the campaign as they struggled in the opening game against Gulf Giants and they lost the game by six wickets. In the last match, MI Emirates managed to turn things around as they beat Sharjah Warriorz by four runs and registered their first win of the season.

Desert Vipers had a stunning campaign last season as they dominated the group stages and once again they have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have managed three wins in three games and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 58%

Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 42%

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has been sensational in this calendar year and he got off to a great start as he scored a half century in the opening game. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 7 and 19 runs but in the last match he managed to turn things around and scored 44 runs off 36 balls which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

Clear No Rain Warm Unknown

MI Emirates and Desert Vipers Player List

Team Form

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates struggled in the opening game but in the last match they registered their first win of the season.

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have three wins in three games.

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

MI Emirates: 02

Desert Vipers: 02

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MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the opening game but in the last match he scored 32 off 21 balls. We expect him to play a key role in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dan Lawrence to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Dan Lawrence had a stunning game in the last outing against the Gulf Giants as he scored a half century. With 110 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi hasn’t had a great start to the season regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has once again dominated so far in this campaign, in the last game he bagged two wickets and with six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.