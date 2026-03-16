Who will win? Sharjah Warriorz Dubai Capitals Vote 0 votes Facts: With 150 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz this season.

With 209 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals in this campaign.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriorz did not have a great start to the season as they were inconsistent and lost three games on the bounce but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games. In the last match they beat Gulf Giants by 11 runs and are currently fifth on the table.

On the other hand Dubai Capitals have felt the weight of defending champions as they have struggled for consistency this season. So far this season they have lost four of the six matches. In the last game they lost against MI Emirates. As per our calculations, Dubai Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 55%

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 45%

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was fantastic last season but has struggled to get going this season. So far this season he has scored 108 runs and in the last match he scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shayan Jahangir had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 34 runs against MI Emirates. So far this season he has scored 185 runs with an average of 30.83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sharjah during the game and we might see some rain delays during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals Player List

Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz had a dismal start to the season but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games.

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals head into this game after back to back defeats. They have lost four of the six games this season.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz have dominated this fixture in the past against Dubai Capitals 4-0. Both sides went head to head twice last season and Sharjah Warriorz won on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Sharjah Warriorz : 04

Dubai Capitals: 00

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter

Johnson Charles did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 150 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Cox to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Jordan Cox did well in the last game against MI Emirates as he scored 46 off 41 balls. So far this season he has scored 209 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

Adil Rashid struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has done well this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has had an outstanding season thus far, even though he has struggled in the last few games, with 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.