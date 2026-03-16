Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
SHAW
40%
Chance of Winning
EMI
60%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Facts:
- With 388 runs, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz last season.
- With 493 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in the last campaign.
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Sharjah Warriorz had a dismal start to the campaign last season as they won two of the first seven matches and once again this season they struggled to compete against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they lost the game by 39 runs and would be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates had a solid campaign last term as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs. They underperformed in the opening game of the season against Gulf Giants as they lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 40%
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 60%
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025
Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and he did not disappoint in the opening game of the season as he scored 60 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard has been sensational in this calendar year.He was outstanding in MCL and CPL and he continued his form in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Sharjah Warriorz and MI Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
David Tim
batsman
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Banton Tom
batsman
Karthik Dinesh
wicket keeper
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Pretorius Dwaine
all rounder
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Southee Tim
bowler
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Al Hasan Shakib
all rounder
Rashid Adil
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Akram Wasim
all rounder
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Khan Zahoor
bowler
D'souza Ethan
batsman
Rohid Muhammad
all rounder
Ahmed Raees
no information yet
Khan Usman
no information yet
Netravalkar Saurabh
bowler
Kenjige Nosthush
bowler
Charles Johnson
batsman
Fletcher Andre
wicket keeper
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Ahmed Taskin
bowler
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Abell Tom
batsman
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Team Form
Sharjah Warriorz Team Form
Sharjah Warriorz made the playoffs last season but did not have a great start this term as they lost the opening game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates also made the playoffs last season but they lost the opening game against the Gulf Giants.
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Head to Head
MI Emirates hold a slight edge against Sharjah Warriorz in this tournament 3-2. Sharjah Warriorz have won the last two games against MI Emirates.
Head to Head:
Sharjah Warriorz: 02
MI Emirates: 03
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, null
Sharjah Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter
Tom Kohler-Cadmore did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season, he scored 388 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the opening game but that doesn’t change the fact he was exceptional last season as he bagged 493 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler
Tim Southee had a disappointing start to the campaign but we expect him to bounce back as he was sensational last season and we expect him to make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi was the standout bowler for MI Emirates last season as he bagged 21 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Sharjah Warriorz to win - 2.26
- MI Emirates to win - 1.64
Parimatch
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