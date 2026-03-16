Facts: With 388 runs, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz last season.

With 493 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in the last campaign.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriorz had a dismal start to the campaign last season as they won two of the first seven matches and once again this season they struggled to compete against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they lost the game by 39 runs and would be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates had a solid campaign last term as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs. They underperformed in the opening game of the season against Gulf Giants as they lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 40%

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 60%

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and he did not disappoint in the opening game of the season as he scored 60 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been sensational in this calendar year.He was outstanding in MCL and CPL and he continued his form in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

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Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Sharjah Warriorz and MI Emirates Player List

Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz made the playoffs last season but did not have a great start this term as they lost the opening game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates also made the playoffs last season but they lost the opening game against the Gulf Giants.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Head to Head

MI Emirates hold a slight edge against Sharjah Warriorz in this tournament 3-2. Sharjah Warriorz have won the last two games against MI Emirates.

Head to Head:

Sharjah Warriorz: 02

MI Emirates: 03

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Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season, he scored 388 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the opening game but that doesn’t change the fact he was exceptional last season as he bagged 493 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

Tim Southee had a disappointing start to the campaign but we expect him to bounce back as he was sensational last season and we expect him to make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the standout bowler for MI Emirates last season as he bagged 21 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.